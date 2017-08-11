A boy was hit by car on a poorly lit street in the Bronx, according to witnesses. Michael George reports.

Witnesses say the victim is an 8-year-old boy who lives on the block

The victim was taken to an area hospital; his condition wasn't known

A boy was struck and injured by a car on a dimly lit street in the Bronx on Friday night, witnesses say.

Witnesses accounts weren't immediately verified by authorities, but fire officials said a person was walking on Faile Street, near Seneca Avenue, around 9 p.m. and hit by a car.

That person was taken to Lincoln Hospital in an unknown condition.

There's no indication that anything criminal took place. Witnesses said the driver stayed at the scene.



The boy lives in an apartment building right across from where he was struck by the car, according to witnesses.

"I come downstairs to find out that the little fella in here, he got hit by the car," a witness named Freddy said. "I did not see the car, I did not see none of that, I just heard everybody in, you know, pandemonium."

Neighbors say a lack of lighting and reckless drivers are a big problem on the block.

"There's no lights here, there's no lights," said Leon Cox. "It's hard for the kids to come out and play at nighttime."