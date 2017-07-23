What was supposed to be the start of a Hawaiian vacation for many turned out to be an early morning nightmare at the airport.

A United Airlines plane was evacuated at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday morning, delaying passengers for hours, officials said.



Flight 61 en route to Honolulu, scheduled for leave at 8:40 a.m. was on the runway when an issue with a flight deck window caused the aircraft to stop and abort the full flight, officials said. (Sources initially suggested it was a brake issue before later clarifying.)

“United flight 61 from Newark to Honolulu was not able to takeoff this morning due to a minor mechanical issue. Customers deplaned and we are providing meal vouchers, snacks and beverages as we work as quickly as possible to get customers to Honolulu," said Maddie King, a spokesperson for United.



Hundreds of passengers and crew members were bused to Terminal C.

The aircraft will be towed to a maintenance hangar.

The flight has been rescheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon on another aircraft.