United Passengers Evacuated From Plane Heading to Hawaii at Newark Airport | NBC New York
United Passengers Evacuated From Plane Heading to Hawaii at Newark Airport

By Pei-Sze Cheng

    What was supposed to be the start of a Hawaiian vacation for many turned out to be an early morning nightmare at the airport.

    A United Airlines plane was evacuated at Newark Liberty International Airport Sunday morning, delaying passengers for hours, officials said.

    Flight 61 en route to Honolulu, scheduled for leave at 8:40 a.m. was on the runway when an issue with a flight deck window caused the aircraft to stop and abort the full flight, officials said. (Sources initially suggested it was a brake issue before later clarifying.)

    “United flight 61 from Newark to Honolulu was not able to takeoff this morning due to a minor mechanical issue. Customers deplaned and we are providing meal vouchers, snacks and beverages as we work as quickly as possible to get customers to Honolulu," said Maddie King, a spokesperson for United.

    Hundreds of passengers and crew members were bused to Terminal C.

    The aircraft will be towed to a maintenance hangar.

    The flight has been rescheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon on another aircraft.

    Published at 11:00 AM EDT on Jul 23, 2017 | Updated at 12:08 PM EDT on Jul 23, 2017

