Three people were murdered on Perry Street in Hempstead, Long Island, on Aug. 12, 2017.

Nassau County Police said four assault victims were found at a house on Perry Street; three were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The incident apparently occurred sometime around 2:15 a.m.

Perry Street is a tree-lined residential road, about three blocks long, on the east side of the town near Uniondale.

This is a developing story.