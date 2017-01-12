NYPD Detective Steven McDonald will be remembered as an international voice for peace after he publicly forgave the gunman who paralyzed him in a shooting in Central Park more than 30 years ago. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know NYPD Detective Steven McDonald will be memorialized during a Friday morning funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The hero cop was shot in the throat by a brazen teen in 1986 and became a paraplegic

Thousands lined up to pay their respects during the first night of his wake in Rockville Centre Wednesday night

Thousands of colleagues, friends and family members are expected to mourn the NYPD detective who became an international voice for peace after he publicly forgave the gunman who paralyzed him in a shooting in Central Park more than 30 years ago.

The funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Midtown Manhattan. Streets in the vicinity of the cathedral will be closed at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Fire truck ladders waving flags are expected to line the police-escorted funeral procession route, which starts from St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre and moves along the Long Island Expressway and First Avenue until St. Patrick's.

McDonald will be buried at the Holy Hood cemetery in Long Island.

Paralyzed Detective Steven McDonald Dies

A vigil was held for the well-known NYPD police officer after he suffered a heart attack. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

Lines surrounded the St. Agnes Parish Center Wednesday evening as throngs paid their final respects to the hero detective, who died Tuesday just days after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years old.

Among the mourners were NYPD officials, who say McDonald continues to be an inspiration.

"Steven never quit, he continued to be a man of faith and then preach peace," said NYPD Commissioner Jimmy O'Neill.

"He meant so much to so many people. He was an example of strength. He was stronger than any of us here," said NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez.

McDonald was left a paraplegic and dependent on a wheelchair and ventilator after he was shot in the throat by 15-year-old Shavon Jones in 1986 while on patrol in Central Park. He publicly forgave Jones, who died in a motorcycle accident shortly after he was released from prison.

In the years after the shooting, McDonald became one of the world's foremost pilgrims for peace. He took his message of forgiveness to Israel, Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

commuter alert Broken Rail by Atlantic Terminal Disrupts LIRR Service

News of his death Tuesday sparked a groundswell of condolences on social media; Twitter erupted with remembrances for the police officer who touched so many lives, both at home and abroad.

The New York Rangers established the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in his honor following the 1987-88 season. Named in his honor, the annual award is given to the Rangers player who goes beyond the normal call of duty.

McDonald was a huge fan of the team, and every season, the team honored him and his family on the ice.

The hero detective was an iconic figure of sacrifice for the NYPD and inspired many, including his own son Conor, who followed in his father's footsteps by joining the NYPD in 2010.

In September, the elder McDonald donned his navy blue police uniform to see his son receive a gold detective's shield during his promotion ceremony. He told the Daily News that the promotion was very emotional.

Mayor de Blasio said the city is heartbroken by the loss of McDonald, "who for 30 years has been this city's greatest example of heroism and grace."