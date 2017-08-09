A teenage boy was flown to a Long Island hospital after hitting his arm on a boat propeller when he fell off the vessel, police say.

The boy fell off the boat in Moriches Bay, near the Moriches Yacht Club, Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said. He was hit in the left arm by the propeller.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Last month, a 12-year-old boy taking sailing lessons in Suffolk County died when he was hit by a boat propeller. Police say that was a tragic accident.