Five males beat up a teenage boy last month in Brooklyn and then slashed him with a box cutter, police say.

They say the suspects got onto an MTA bus on New Lots Avenue in East New York and began beating the 14-year-old boy up, according to the NYPD.

They then stole the victim’s two cellphones before slashing him with the box cutter, authorities said.

The boy was cut on his head, right arm and back, officials said.

The suspects then ran off the bus and down New Lots Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the boy being cut.

Police on Tuesday night released surveillance footage, which shows at least four of the five male suspects, in hopes of catching them.