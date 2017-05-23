The woman was attacked on the Lower East Side at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A 61-year-old grandmother collecting cans on the Lower East Side was viciously beaten by a stranger Tuesday morning and left unconcious after her head was slammed onto concrete, police say.

The woman was attacked on Forsyth Street at about 6 a.m., police said. The 24-year-old suspect, who lives in the area, hit the victim in the head and face, and slammed her head onto concrete.

The woman was left bleeding from the mouth and had her teeth knocked out, police said. She was cut in the left ear and left unconscious.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Devin Brown, did not take anything from the victim. He has been arrested.

It wasn't immediately clear if Brown has retained an attorney.