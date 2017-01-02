Driver of Stolen Flatbed Truck in Hackensack Gets Stuck to Police Car, Drags it Along With Officer Inside | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Driver of Stolen Flatbed Truck in Hackensack Gets Stuck to Police Car, Drags it Along With Officer Inside

By Jessy Edwards

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A police car with an officer inside accidentally got hooked to a stolen flatbed truck and was dragged along the New York State Thruway Monday morning.

    The Suffern Police Department said the debacle started when officers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, spotted a stolen flatbed truck out of Hackensack.

    They tried to stop the truck but it fled on Route 17 with police in hot pursuit.

    As the truck neared the New York State Thruway in Suffern, one of the East Rutherford police cars "inadvertently" became hooked onto the rear of the flatbed with the police officer inside, Suffern Police said.

    Top News: Turkey Nightclub Attack, Israel and Palestine

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Burhan Ozbilici/AP

    The truck chase continued on the Thruway until the flatbed was stopped on Route 59 near the Suffern border. 

    Police said the driver of the flatbed was arrested and no one was injured. 

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices