Fleeing Suspects Drive Over Officer’s Foot: NYPD

A pair of fleeing suspects drove over a police officer's foot Saturday on Staten Island, the NYPD said.
Police were trying to stop a car at Stafford Avenue and Carlton Boulevard in Annadale when they discovered the driver had a suspended license, police said.
The men were suspected burglars, the Staten Island Advance reported.
The suspects drove off, hurting a police officer's foot, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital.
Both suspects then fled on foot and were captured, police said. One appeared to be having a seizure and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North.
