Fleeing Suspects Drive Over Officer’s Foot: NYPD

    An officer in Staten Island where two suspects fled in a car and hurt another police officer's foot.

    A pair of fleeing suspects drove over a police officer's foot Saturday on Staten Island, the NYPD said. 

    Police were trying to stop a car at Stafford Avenue and Carlton Boulevard in Annadale when they discovered the driver had a suspended license, police said. 

    The men were suspected burglars, the Staten Island Advance reported

    The suspects drove off, hurting a police officer's foot, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital. 

    Both suspects then fled on foot and were captured, police said. One appeared to be having a seizure and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North. 

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

