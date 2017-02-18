Fleeing Suspects Drive Over Officer’s Foot: NYPD

An officer in Staten Island where two suspects fled in a car and hurt another police officer's foot.

A pair of fleeing suspects drove over a police officer's foot Saturday on Staten Island, the NYPD said.

Police were trying to stop a car at Stafford Avenue and Carlton Boulevard in Annadale when they discovered the driver had a suspended license, police said.

The men were suspected burglars, the Staten Island Advance reported.

The suspects drove off, hurting a police officer's foot, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital.

Both suspects then fled on foot and were captured, police said. One appeared to be having a seizure and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North.