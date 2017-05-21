15 Hurt in Staten Island Apartment Fire: FDNY | NBC New York
15 Hurt in Staten Island Apartment Fire: FDNY

By Rana Novini

    An overnight fire at a Staten Island apartment complex injured 15 people, including some firefighters and police officers. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published Sunday, May 21, 2017)

    An intense fire at a large apartment building on Staten Island early Sunday injured 15 people, including some firefighters and police officers, officials said. 

    The fire at Tysen Park Apartments on Miller Road started overnight on the fourth floor and spread to the fifth, firefighters said. 

    Some of the victims were seriously injured, but all were expected to survive, firefighters said. Those injured included two or three firefighters and four police officers. 

    A woman who lives in the apartment where the fire started said she had a candle lit in her bedroom and she believes one of her cats knocked it over. She said her three children escaped the flames, but two of their four cats didn't make it. 

    Firefighters didn't confirm the cause of the fire. 

    About 250 firefighters battled the blaze, which was extinguished by 9:30 a.m. 

    Six families were affected, according to the Red Cross, and four needed assistance. 

    Meanwhile, another fire overnight on Staten Island killed a 62-year-old man, police said. 

    Anthony Carter died in the house fire on Pembrook Loop in the Woodrow neighborhood, police said.  

    A 7-year-old boy at the home was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, police said. 


    Published at 9:32 AM EDT on May 21, 2017 | Updated at 12:40 PM EDT on May 21, 2017

