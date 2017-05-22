A professor at the University of New Haven was killed and his 9-year-old son was hospitalized after a fire on Staten Island, officials say.

A fire on Staten Island killed a college professor and injured his 9-year-old son, officials said.

It happened at the home of 62-year-old Anthony Carter, who was killed in the Saturday night blaze on Pembrook Loop.

Carter was a college professor at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, the school confirmed.

He served as a dedicated member of the facility for more than a decade, joining the university in 2005, the school said in a statement.

"He had a passion for mentorship and, for nearly the last 10 years, he has hosted a program that paired local youth with University of New Haven students to provide encouragement and advice," the statement said. "The university community expresses its heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Professor Carter’s three sons, his family, friends, colleagues, and many students."



Police say Carter's son was hospitalized for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Authorities said unattended candles started the fire.