Small Plane Crashes in New Jersey With Pilot Trapped Inside Cockpit: Officials
Small Plane Crashes in New Jersey With Pilot Trapped Inside Cockpit: Officials

    Roberto Vazquez

    A small plane crashed in New Jersey with the pilot entrapped in the aircraft, officials from the Office of Emergency Management in Bayonne said.

    The plane crashed on Avenue E between 41st and 42nd Streets around 10:18 a.m., Bayonne's OEM tweeted from their account. Officials said multiple wires were down, and the aircraft's pilot was trapped in the cockpit.

    Firefighters were at the scene sorting through parts of the plane, which were scattered on Avenue E near 42nd Street.

    The aircraft's wheel compartment was split into two as the pieces lay within 30 feet of each other. A white sedan parked near the accident had its hood partially mangled by the impact of the crash.

    OEM officials have advised commuters to avoid the area until further notice.

    Z100 radio DJ Mo' Bounce, who lives blocks from where the plane crashed, said he saw the aircraft descending over his house.

    "OMG! A small plane just crashed a few blocks from me in #Bayonne!," he tweeted. "Saw it coming down over out house! Hope everyone is ok!"

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

