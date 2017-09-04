Six people were hit by a car after it jumped a curb in Brooklyn early Monday, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck in Bushwick shortly before 5 a.m.

When police arrived at Halsey Street near Wilson Avenue, the driver had fled the scene, but has since been taken into custody.

Fire officials say four people were transported to Woodhull Medical Center. Three people are in serious condition and one person is in extremely critical condition.

It is unclear at this point if the incident was intentional.



