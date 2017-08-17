It’s time for the umbrellas and rain boots again as another soaker barrels into the tri-state.

According to Storm Team 4, a storm system will move in from the west and will bring the area two rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Even though it won’t be raining the entire day Friday, it’s the timing of the rain that could cause problems.

Clouds will begin to roll in overnight and thicken as the night goes on, Storm Team 4 says. The night will stay dry, but the best chance for heavy downpours is during both the morning and evening commutes.

Thunderstorms may deliver up to one inch of rain in spots. Get the most recent severe weather alerts here.

The showers and storms will push east quickly Friday night, providing the region with a much nicer Saturday. However, some spots may see lingering showers in the morning.

It will be more dry and warmer for the rest of the weekend.

The beginning of the work week on Monday will see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the 80s.