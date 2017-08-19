Rescue crews are searching off the coast of Fairfield for two men who were swept out into the water while fishing at Penfield Reef Saturday.

According to the US Coast Guard, six people were fishing at Penfield Reef when three of them were swept out by the water around 7:45 a.m. One person resurfaced, but the other two remain missing.

The missing victims are described as two men in their 20s.

USCG crews, the Fairfield Marine Unit, and Bridgeport Marine Unit are all searching the area.

Anyone with information should contact the USCG command center at 203-468-4401.



