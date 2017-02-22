1 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Conn. Airport

A 31-year-old East Haven man is dead and a person is in critical condition after a small airplane crashed in East Haven this morning and the plane is owned by a man who survived a plane crash in East Hartford four months ago, according to officials and public records.

The person killed in the crash is 31-year-old Pablo Campos, of East Haven, according to family members, who said he was a flight student.

The other person, who is in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital, has not been identified.

Two people were in Piper PA-38 Tomahawk when the single-engine plane went down in a marshy area in East Haven, near Tweed New Haven Airport, just before 10 a.m.

East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo said the plane was from a Connecticut flight school and issued a mayday call after leaving from the airport before falling from the sky.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed is registered to International Aviation LLC. Arian Prevalla is listed as the owner of American Flight Academy, a flight school opened at Tweed Airport in 2014, according to state records. Prevalla also founded Connecticut Flight Academy in 2006.

Prevalla, a flight instructor, survived a plane crash on Oct. 11, 2016 that killed Feras Freitekh, who died of smoke inhallation.

A senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation into the October crash previously told NBC News that Prevalla relayed to investigators that Freitekh, a Jordanian national, was at the controls at the time of the crash, some kind of argument or struggle for the controls ensued and the plane crashed.

The last report National Traffic Safety Bureau report on that crash says the FBI is investigating.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Prevalla's attorney, who responded by email.

"We have no comment at this time as we do not know the details on this incident. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the instructor and the student who were on board," the statement says.

The first 911 call reporting the plane crash came from a resident at 9:57 a.m., according to Mayor Mauro.

The FAA is investigating and a police officer in the neighborhood where the crash happened said the FBI is also investigating.

Tweed Airport was closed after the crash and a couple flights were canceled.

Several roads are also closed in the area, including Silver Sands Road, Proto Drive and Roses Farm Road.

CONDITIONS:

Police said the plane was found north of Roses Farm Road, off of airport property.

The weather posed no visibility issues and the conditions were good for flying, according to meteorologists.

The conditions, however, posed issues for first responders who had to get through two fee of water and ice to get to the aircraft, which is partially in the mud.

WITNESS REPORTS:

Laura D’Agostino and her husband, Paul, live on Roses Farm Road also witnessed the small plane go down.

“The plane basically took a nosedive,” D’Agostino told NBC Connecticut.

D’Agostino said their property backs up to marshland that’s part of the Tweed Airport property.

When they saw the plane go down, her husband immediately rushed out to help.

"It was all wrong. I mean, living here long enough, I've been here 27 years, I know what's right and wrong about a plane," he said.

"It just was wrong. ... It was twisted in the air. .., It looked like it tried to recover. As it came over the house it just did a nosedive right into the marsh," he said.

Then, Paul D’Agostino called 911 and jumped on a tractor to try and help, but the tractor got stuck, so he jumped off, yelled to the people, but there was no response.

"It's really wet back there," said Paul D’Agostino, adding that paramedics also had difficulty getting there.

A Piper PA 38 aircraft carrying two people crashed while approaching Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday. This map shows the approximate location.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

The last airplane crash in East Haven was in 2013 when a 10-seat plane crashed into two houses. Four people were killed during that crash, including former Microsoft executive Bill Henningsgaard, of Medina, Washington, his his 13-year-old son, Maxwell; and two children in one of the homes -- 13-year-old Sade Brantley and her 1-year-old sister, Madisyn Mitchell.

The worst aviation disaster in Connecticut happened on June 7, 1971 when Allegheny Airlines Flight 485 crashed into a row of East Haven beach cottages on final approach to Tweed, killing 28 people.