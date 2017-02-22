After 19-year-old Rashawn Brazell was found butchered in 2005, his family launched an appeal for information on his killing. Their efforts are seen in this NBC 4 New York file footage.

A 38-year-old man arrested late last year in the 2004 slaying of a teenage girl left naked in a Brooklyn alley now faces charges in the cold-case death of a 19-year-old man whose dismembered body was found in a subway tunnel in 2005, NBC 4 New York has learned.

Kwauhuru Govan is being arraigned in Brooklyn Wednesday in the death of Rashawn Brazell, who left his mother's Bushwick apartment in February 2005 and was never heard from again. Days after he disappeared, two MTA workers found a bloodied plastic bag with a foot and other body parts in a tunnel leading to the Nostrand Avenue station. More remains were located at a recycling hub for subway trash.

Govan lived across the street from Brazell. Brazell's mother, who kept his name in the news for years in a desperate effort to find his killer, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the arrest. She has described her son as a promising young man with a nose for fashion with a magnetic personality.

It wasn't immediately clear what led investigators to Govan in the Brazell case. Details on the charges were expected to be released later Wednesday.

He was arrested in November on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2004 killing of 17-year-old Sharabia Thomas after new DNA evidence linked him to the case, prosecutors said. Thomas' naked body was found inside two laundry bags on the side of alleyway near 130 Palmetto St. in Bushwick on Feb. 11, 2004, prosecutors said. She'd suffered blunt force trauma to her head, face and torso, and had marks around her wrists and ankles indicating she'd been tied up.

DNA testing at the time turned up no results. Then, in June 2016, the NYPD cold case squad and the district attorney's forensic science unit requested another DNA testing from Thomas' fingernail clippings. This time, a full profile was developed and uploaded to the national DNA database maintained by the FBI, and turned up a match to a man arrested in 2014 for an armed robbery in Polk County, Florida, officials said.

After Govan, formerly of Gates Avenue in Bushwick, was released from Florida prison on the robbery conviction, he was extradited to Brooklyn on the murder indictment, prosecutors said.

Govan, who lived two blocks from Thomas' home in 2004, has denied knowing the teenager. His attorney, Fred Spiegel, suggested at the time of his arrest that the DNA could be false. Spiegel couldn't immediately be reached for comment on his arrest in the Brazell case.

