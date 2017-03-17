The cop impersonator who wandered into a Queens preschool last month has apparently been targeting other neighbors. Erica Byfield reports.

More Neighbors Tell of Run-ins With NYPD Impersonator Who Walked into Queens Preschool

A man accused of impersonating a police officer and soliciting donations from a Queens preschool has been arrested, according to the NYPD.

Police say that John Williams, 59, allegedly walked into the New Milestone Preschool in Astoria on the morning of Feb. 28 and flashed an NYPD identication card.

Williams apparently tried to solicit donations for charity, then fled the scene.

Other neighbors and businesses in Astoria and other Queens neighborhoods came forward to tell News 4 the same man approached them and asked for money.

Man Posing as Cop Tries to Scam People: NYPD

Charges against Williams are pending. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.