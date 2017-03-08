Police Search for Cop Impersonator Who Solicited Donations at Queens Preschool | NBC New York
Police Search for Cop Impersonator Who Solicited Donations at Queens Preschool

    Police are searching for a man who they say impersonated an NYPD officer at a Queens preschool. 

    The suspect walked into the New Milestone Preschool in Astoria around 11:50 a.m. Feb. 28, police said. He displayed an NYPD identification card and attempted to solicit donations for charity, then fled the scene shortly after.

    The cop poseur is believed to be 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with a bald head between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants with a red shirt.

    Anyone with information regarding the impersonation is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit thier tips on the Crime Stoppers website.

