A small plane crashed in New Jersey on Sunday, killing the pilot, state police said.

The plane went down near Airport Road in Green Township, Sussex County, New Jersey State Police said.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No passengers were onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

