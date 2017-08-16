A person was struck by a train at Port Chester Wednesday morning, and Metro-North warned of 30 to 40 minutes delays on the New Haven Line as a result.

The rail service warned that customers at Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich who wanted to go eastbound would need to get a westbound train to Harrison and then switch.

The condition of the struck person was not immediately clear. Metro-North first noted the disruption at about 5:45 a.m.

This is a developing story.