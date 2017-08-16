Person Hit by Train at Port Chester, Causing Major Metro-North Delays - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Person Hit by Train at Port Chester, Causing Major Metro-North Delays

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Person Hit by Train at Port Chester, Causing Major Metro-North Delays

    A person was struck by a train at Port Chester Wednesday morning, and Metro-North warned of 30 to 40 minutes delays on the New Haven Line as a result.

    The rail service warned that customers at Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich who wanted to go eastbound would need to get a westbound train to Harrison and then switch.

    The condition of the struck person was not immediately clear. Metro-North first noted the disruption at about 5:45 a.m.

    This is a developing story. 

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us