The owner of a nightclub was killed and five others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Mount Vernon nightclub Sunday morning, leaving one family grieving on what should have been a day of rejoicing. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know The owner of a Mount Vernon nightclub was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning .

Mount Vernon police said the suspect allegedly shot the 40-year-old owner as an act of retaliation for being ejected from the club

The 36-year-old suspect has an open attempted murder case in the Bronx, in addition to charges of murder and five counts of attempted murder

An early morning shooting at a Mount Vernon nightclub has left the owner dead and five others injured, ruining Christmas for a grieving family.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots fired at around 4:26 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found six victims at The Mansion nightclub, one of whom was dead. All were workers or club patrons.

Cleveland Douse was inside with the 40-year-old owner when the men heard the commotion. He said after the owner ran downstairs, more shots were fired.

"When I heard the shots, I ran back to the bar," said Douse. "I ran back to the bar, I come downstairs, I come outside and I saw three men on the ground."

The five victims suffered non-life threatening wounds to the leg, arm, chest and back and were treated at hospitals.

Security guards tackled the suspect, a 36-year-old Bronx resident, to the ground immediately after shots were fired, but he was able to evade them. However, he wasn't fast enough to escape the police, who pulled up to the front of club in time to cuff the shooter.

Mount Vernon Police Captain Edward Adinaro said he belives the suspect wanted to retaliate after he was possibly ejected from the club earlier on in the evening. He said he didn't know what led to the suspect getting kicked out.

Investigators decline to release the names of the victim and alleged shooter, though they did tell News 4 that the gunman has an open attempted murder charge in the Bronx. He now faces additional charges of murder and five counts of attempted murder

A large crowd huddled in front of The Mansion, wrapped in crime scene tape, Sunday morning. Mount Vernon police, firefighters and the medical examiner were beside the shocked crowd, still in disbelief that a husband and young father was killed on a day of celebration.

"It's a dark day in the city and we are all grieving," Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas in a statement. "No one should ever have to endure this pain. Mr. Bandoo was a good man who as dedicated to uplifting and serving the people of Mount Vernon."

Though an arrest is a step in the right direction, the club owner's family said it's not enough to make up for the tragic loss.

"The worst Christmas ever. The worst," said Patrick Merchant, the victim's father-in-law. "Right now my daughter is devastated. I've been here since 5 o'clock, she's been crying ever since."