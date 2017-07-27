What to Know One man was killed and seven other people were hurt when the Fire Ball malfunctioned on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair Wednesday

Witnesses said a "whole row" of the thrill ride broke off, hurling people into the air; they described a horrifying scene

Officials in NJ say the ride at the Monmouth County Fair is similar to the one that malfunctioned in Ohio but has a different operator

A New Jersey county fair has shut down a ride similar to the one called the Fire Ball that broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair Wednesday, killing one man and injuring seven other people.

Monmouth County parks officials told News 4 Thursday the operator, a different company than the one that runs the Fire Ball involved in Wednesday's horror in Ohio, immediately shut down the ride out of an abundance of caution.

The thrill ride had been featured at the Monmouth County Fair at the East Freehold Showgrounds that began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The ride is akin to the swinging and spinning machine that broke apart as people enjoyed the first day of the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening. Dramatic video captured by a bystander shows the ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air before "a whole row" of the ride flies off, according to witnesses and video, throwing riders to the ground.

At least one of the seven people injured in the nightmare remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning. The identity of the man who died hasn't been released; authorities said he was among those hurled from the ride when it malfunction. An investigation into what caused the malfunction is underway.



The Ohio State Fair said in a statement Thursday all rides would be shut down pending state inspections, but other fair activities would proceed as scheduled.

"Our hearts are heavy for the families of those in last night's tragic accident," the statement said.

On its website, Amusements of America says that since its debut in 2002, the Fire Ball has become "one of the most popular thrill rides on the AOA Midway." The company description of the ride says it swings riders 40 feet (12 meters) above the midway while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute.