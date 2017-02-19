People attend a rally and a mock funeral for the United States Presidency in Washington Square Park on Feb. 18, 2017 in New York City. Dozens of people marched with posters of dead presidents while chanting slogans against President Donald Trump. Across the country protests are becoming a daily occurrence as people react to the policies of the Trump administration.

A major anti-Trump rally is planned Monday in Manhattan as part of a series of "Not My President's Day" demonstrations to be held across the country.

The rallies are planned in at least 25 cities nationwide.

In New York, more than 14,000 people indicated they planned to attend the rally at Columbus Circle on Facebook. The rally is described as a peaceful demonstration outside the Trump International Hotel.

It's the third day of protests in New York City. On Sunday, more than a thousand people gathered in Times Square to support American Muslims.

The "I Am a Muslim Too" march was organized in response to the uncertainty and anxiety created by President Donald Trump's now-rescinded executive order limiting travel from seven predominently Muslim countries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Russell Simmons and Chelsea Clinton were among those participating.

On Saturday, hundreds attended a mock funeral for Presidents Day in Washington Square Park. Protesters dressed in black and listened as a eulogy was delivered for the American presidency.

Here are some of the other protests planned Monday: