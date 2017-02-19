Hundreds of New Yorkers from all faiths and backgrounds are gathering in Times Square for a rally in support of American Muslims Sunday afternoon.

The "I Am a Muslim Too" march was co-organized by The Foundation For Ethnic Understanding and the Nusantara Foundation in response to the uncertainty and anxiety created by President Trump's now-rescinded executive order.

While the sun beamed, chants of "we are one" resonated through the large crowd gathered near West 48th Street and Broadway. American flags waved through the air alongside picket signs that read "I am a Muslim too", "No Muslim Ban" and "Yes we Qu'Ran!" as demonstrators pumped their fists in the air.

Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons is headlining the afternoon rally, and says he is eager to lend his voice to the event.

"We are focused on things that are not helpful to America, we're using the Muslim community as a scapegoat. We are being mean to the people who are the victims of terrorism," he said. "All of the diversity we see here today will prevail."

The entrepreneur, who was a former friend of President Trump, said the president doesn't realize that he will leave a "legacy of hate" in America" once his term is done. Simmons took Trump to visit a Mosque in 2011, and he believes a meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus could impact his thinking.

"I think now that he's in office, people need to talk to him," he said. "He doesn't realize how much his works will be looked at as horrible in the future. He will leave a legacy of hate and America is moving towards greater love."

"Where I live at I grew up around Muslims, I grew up around different religions. I never had a problem with any religion," said one demonstrator. "Now, it's come to a point where we have a president who just doesn't understand what's going on or how to treat people. I support the Muslim community, that's why I'm here today."

"This is an outreach effort to the American public," said FFEU President Rabbi Marc Schnier. "Today in the United States it's open season on Muslims. We recognize that with the American Muslim community that we share a common faith and a common fate."

Schnier says that he wants the Trump administration and Americansa nationwide to understand that American Muslims champion the country's values and that "they are our most natural ally."

Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to address the throng of demonstrators at around 3 p.m.

The rally comes just a day before a demonstration in front of the Trump Hotel scheduled to take place Monday. Thousands of rallies have taken place across the country since Trump's inauguration almost exactly one month ago.

