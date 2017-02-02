Conservative Speaker's Appearance Ignites Protests at NYU

Chaos erupted at NYU when controversial personality Gavin McInnes arrived to speak Thursday evening, with angry protesters coming to blows, students getting arrested, and McInnes himself getting hit with pepper-spray.

McInnes, a conservative actor, comedian and co-founder of Vice Media, was invited to speak at the Kimmel Center on campus by the NYU College Republican group, according to the student blog NYU Local.

His appearance sparked a protest by other students who said McInnes "has a long track record of using incendiary language to attract media attention and frenzy." They referred to past articles he's written and podcasts he's hosted in which he used derogatory words to describe transgender women and to the actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Protesters began gathering and chanting outside the building before McInnes arrived, and when he showed up, they began cursing and shoving, video posted to social media shows.

"There was a good deal of protesting and provocation," said NYU spokesman John Beckman.

A fight broke out among the people who were gathered outside, though it's not clear who they were. McInnes, meanwhile, was hit with pepper spray, according to Beckman.

"I'm dumbfounded that NYU would invite somebody who is a hate speaker. He is a fascist," said Tamara Fine.

But one student who went to attend the event said protesters took things too far.

"We just wanted to come and listen to the speaker," the student said. "As soon as we got here, a bunch of individuals came, tried to Mace us, tried to punch us several times. I've been called a Nazi."

McInnes went on into the building and carried on with the event, but when protesters began streaming into the room and shouting over him, he left after a half-hour, said Beckman.

Beckman said there was no violence inside the building or at the event, but video on Periscope and Twitter shows heated scuffles between protesters and police outside. [Warning: Graphic language in Twitter video linked above]

Video showed police vans filling up with protesters in zip ties. It's not clear how many were arrested.

NYU College Republican President Elena Hatib had said of the club's decision to invite McInnes, "Even though I don’t personally agree with everything he says, I think he brings up interesting conversation topics, especially for NYU and the current campus culture."

"Students need to recognize that our members don’t always agree with what he says or many of his views, but we believe it’s important to preserve free speech on campus," she wrote, adding that the club is interested in hearing his opinions on the recent election, the so-called culture wars, campus censorship.

"People need to know he’s also a comedian and you can’t take everything [he says] too seriously," she wrote.

A rhetoric professor at Hofstra believes the heated debates could continue for awhile.

"You know, there's a lot of dissatisfaction, particularly among millenials. A lot of it came out in the campaign with support for Bernie Sanders," said MaryAnne Trasciatti. "People have really strong ideas, and they're increasingly feeling empowered to express the, on both sides."