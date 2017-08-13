NYPD K-9 Dog Falls Through Attic During Search, Splits Paw - NBC New York
NYPD K-9 Dog Falls Through Attic During Search, Splits Paw

    FILE: Timoshenko with the weapons he recovered in October 2015

    An NYPD search dog fell through an attic while searching a home filled with weapons in Brooklyn last Thursday, police say. 

    The K-9 dog named Timoshenko was brought into the home on Sebring Street in Red Hook and led officers to a cache of weapons that included a semi-automatic pistol, an assault rifle, six additional rifles, a shotgun and a black-powder musket, the NYPD says. 

    While searching the attic, the dog fell through the floor and hurt his paw. 

    He was taken to a local animal hospital where he received seven stitches, police said. 

    Timoshenko's work led to the arrest of 61-year-old Agron Haskaj on multiple weapons charges, police said.

    It wasn't clear if Haskaj had an attorney.

    Timoshenko has made news in the past: in 2015, he sniffed out weapons and a Pringles can full of marijuana during a traffic stop in Brooklyn. He's also assisted in disaster relief efforts across the country. 

