A Week of Free Food at Grand Central Station

    Vendors at Grand Central’s underground food hall are handing out free food this week for “Taste of the Dining Concourse.”

    Free tastings will be dished out daily throughout the lower level dining concourse from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Feb. 27 to Friday, March 3.

    Hungry commuters, tourists and people-watchers have an eclectic menu to choose from, including samples of ice cream at Jacques Torres and a classic Indian street food dish at Café Spice.

    Prova Pizzabar, Shake Shack, Shiro of Japan, La Chula and Magnolia Bakery are just some of the other eateries taking part.

    Free meat dishes will also be served at the Central Market New York on the terminal's main level. 

    For a full list of the eateries and what they’re offering, check out the Grand Central event page.

