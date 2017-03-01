A robber dressed in black is preying on women as they arrive home in Lower Manhattan. Checkey Beckford reports.

What to Know The violent thief robbed three women this week and another women last week in Lower Manhattan

Police say he's gotten away with thousands of dollars and left at least one of the women in the hospital

The women were arriving home at night when they were targeted

A brazen and violent thief has made off with thousands of dollars by beating and robbing women in Lower Manhattan over the past two weeks, police said.

The robber has targeted women in Chinatown and the Lower East Side; he robbed three women this week and a fourth last week, according to police.

Detectives were canvassing the area around Broome and Allen streets Wednesday night as they investigated the attacks. A 45-year-old woman was followed into her building nearby on Tuesday night. The robber punched her several times in the face before taking her wallet, police said.

The attack hit home for Annette Frey, who lives next door. She said someone tried to get in behind her as she was arriving home one night last year.

“I called the police, and they were still trying to push the door in,” Frey said.

On Monday, there was a similar robbery near Ludlow and Hester streets. Police said the man covered a 28-year-old woman’s mouth and threw her to the ground in the vestibule of her building before punching her repeatedly. The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries to the back of her head and face.

Police said the robber beat and robbed yet another woman on Sunday night near the intersection of Eldridge and Delancey streets. A fourth woman was attacked at Catherine and Henry streets in Chinatown last week.

Police said they have no good description of the suspect but hope to release surveillance video in the coming days.