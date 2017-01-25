Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Trump Live Stream Protest in Queen

Shia LaBeouf is seen screaming "He will not divide us" in a man's face during a live-streamed protest in New York. LaBeouf launched the four-year protest of the presidency of Donald Trump on Friday. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for assault at a live stream protest of Donald Trump in Queens, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Video taken from the live stream shows the actor and performance artist being led away by NYPD officers after an altercation outside the Museum of the Moving Image.

Police said LaBeouf was at the protest around 12:35 a.m. Thursday when he got into an argument with another man.

At some point, LaBeouf grabbed the man's scarf and scratched his face, according to police, who said LaBeouf also pushed the man.

LaBeouf was being processed at the 114th precinct Thursday morning. Police said he will be charged with misdemeanor assault.

A man in a "Make America Great Again" hat was at the protest during that time, but police said that the argument was not about Trump.

Watch Live Clouds Roll Over Top of the Rock

On Friday, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, LaBeouf launched a four-year protest against the new president.

The protest consists of a live-streaming camera outside the museum where people are invited to deliver the words "He will not divide us" into the camera as many times as they wish.

Since it launched at 9 a.m. Friday, the camera has seen a mixed crowd, and the altercation early Thursday morning was not the first moment of tension.

In a feed captured over the weekend, a man walks up to the camera while LaBeouf and other anti-Trump protesters are chanting and tries to deliver his own message.

"We must secure the existence of white people," he begins, before LaBeouf interjects with the chant 'He will not divide us'.

The rest of the man's message is inaudible as the actor yells the phrase repeatedly into his face, going chest-to-chest with the man. The confrontation was broadcast live on the feed and recorded by some people watching.

There have been other incidents cropping up on the feed that oppose LaBeouf's intended message of unity.

For example, one man used the platform at night to repeat a line in support of Hitler, while another group used to the feed to challenge the actor, using derogatory language.

The feed is currently planned to stay in place either for four years or until Donald Trump's term as president ends.