The NYPD stepped up security at "soft targets" across New York City after an explosion in Manchester, UK, killed more than a dozen people and injured scores more. Checkey Beckford reports.

Police increased security at tourist hot-spots and other heavily-trafficked areas of New York City after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert killed more than a dozen people and injured scores more at an arena in Britain on Monday, senior law enforcement officials told News 4.

The officials said there were no new specific threats to New York and that the increase in security is precautionary.

Gov. Cuomo said that state law enforcement officers will step up security and patrols in response.

In a statement, Cuomo called the explosion "an inexplicable and abhorrent assault on our universal values as human beings."

Officials said New Yorkers should expect to see additional counter-terrorism officers, explosive detection dogs and subway bag-check points.







The NYPD said it’s monitoring the events in Manchester, where a blast outside an Ariana Grande concert killed at least 19 people and injured at least 50 more people on Monday night.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that British authorities believe the explosion in Manchester was a suicide bombing.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill wrote on Twitter on Monday night that the department is closely monitoring the events to "determine any possible implications" for the city.



Additional heavy-weapons NYPD teams are being sent to Times Square, Penn Station and Yankees Stadium, where a game took place Monday evening.

Police said there are no concerts at major venues, like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, on Monday.

