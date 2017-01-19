Donald Trump leaves New York City on Thursday morning on the eve of his inauguration. Protesters and supporters are converging on Washington, D.C. Protests were also planned in New York. Katherine Creag and Tracie Strahan report. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Trump Heads to Washington for Inauguration as Protests Planned in NYC

What to Know People are flocking to Washington to support or protest President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration

Trump departs NYC for the last time as a private citizen on Thursday morning; he will leave on a military jet instead of his private plane

Meanwhile, thousands of people are expected to rally in NYC on Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday

Hundreds of thousands of people continued to pour into Washington, D.C. on Thursday to support or protest President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

Ten weeks after he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the election, Trump will depart New York City once more Thursday morning, only this time he won’t be on his own plane. He’s boarding a military jet headed to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland as he prepares his transition to the nation’s highest office.

The president-elect is scheduled to leave New York at 10:40 a.m. for the last time as a private citizen.

In Trump’s absence, a “unity rally” outside Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle is expected to attract thousands of protesters and some of New York’s biggest names; Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rev. Al Sharpton and celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez said they’ll attend.

NYC Inauguration Protest Planned

As President-elect Donald Trump spends his final night in NYC as a private citizen, protesters are preparing for an Inauguration Eve protest at Trump International Hotel. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

Justin Krebs, a campaign director at MoveOn.org, said he doesn’t expect to change Trump’s mind, but he wants to empower people frustrated over the billionaire’s impending presidency.

“We’re sending a message to Mr. Trump and to the whole country,” Krebs said. “That we stand united for equality, civil rights, the environment, for civil liberties.”

MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood and other groups organized the 6 p.m. rally and more rallies are planned on Friday and Saturday in New York, including one that will coincide with the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

Meanwhile, the nation’s capital is buzzing as thousands of people continue to arrive carrying ball gowns or bullhorns.

Droves Swarm to D.C. Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

With Donald Trump's inauguration less than two days away, hundreds of thousands of people poured into Washington, D.C. Some of them promised resistance to the impending transfer of power, while others were ready to see a new president take the oath of office. Melissa Russo reports. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Some are promising resistance in the streets to the upcoming transfer of power. Thirty organizations have applied for permits to protest the inauguration. Capitol police say there’s usually only about six.

“The day he gets inaugurated is going to be the end of our America as we know it,” Joey Haddad said.

Ted Sirota came from Chicago to rally against Trump.

“This is not just your normal transition of power here. We’ve seen what Donald Trump says he’s going to do and we’ve seen what he’s done,” Sirota said.

What Will President-Elect Trump's Approach to NY Look Like?

Not surprisingly, New Yorkers are keenly watching Washington to see how the state and city will be handled by the Trump White House. Now that Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, the two top Democratic leaders in the state, have met face to face with Trumo, what do those moments say about the soon-to-be president's approach to his hometown? Melissa Russo reports from Washington, D.C. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

The contrast in how voters see this transition couldn’t be starker. Trump’s supporters have traveled from across the country to see the man they voted to upend Washington politics.

“I can see the passion, I can already see a change,” said Teresa Moreland, who traveled 900 miles with no ticket to see the ceremony.

“If I have to stand miles away I’ll get a picture of his little tie, a little speck, and I’ll send it back home,” she said.

Connie Green traveled 2,600 miles from Hemet, California, to witness the inauguration.

Trump, Cuomo Discuss New York's Needs

With just 2 days until Inauguration Day, New York's Democratic Governor and the Republican President-Elect met to talk healthcare, infrastructure, and housing, Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

“We’re so excited for President Trump, and to be a part of this is a bucket list thing for me,” Green said.

The inaugural stage is drawing die-hard Trump fans, as well as Democrats with a spot for tradition. David McBride came all the way from Alliance, Ohio.

“I was a Bernie supporter, then Hillary. Now I’m willing to support what is what,” McBride said.

Meanwhile, thousands of National Guard members arrived to lend their support and security to the inauguration and parade. They’ll be trained on everything from what not to post on social media to the use of deadly force.

“I love my country and I support this inauguration, because I support the peaceful transfer of power and I want to be a part of that,” one troop said.

President-elect Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery Thursday and then attend a public welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial. On Friday, he will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president.