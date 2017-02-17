Two men were killed when the Mercedes they were in was propelled into a tree after crashing off the Bronx River Parkway on Friday morning.

Video from the scene, near 233rd Street in Wakefield, shows the white sedan hanging from a tree off the northbound side of the roadway.

The vehicle was launched into the tree after crashing into a guardrail, according to police.

Police said two men were in the vehicle when it crashed shortly before 12:20 a.m. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Rich Arce was driving when he says he saw the car "wrapped around a tree." He went to check on the passengers and said he got no response.

"There was no life whatsoever coming from the vehicle," Arce said.

Dozens of police and firefighters were at the site of the accident early Friday.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.