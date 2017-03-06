Spring Track Work Affects Schedules on 7 LIRR Branches

Seven branches of the Long Island Rail Road are facing changes to their scheduled timetables over the next couple of months due to temporary track and other infrastructure work, the MTA said.

The schedule changes begin Monday, March 6, and last until Sunday, May 21. MTA said that most of the changes adjust schedules by four to six minutes.

Commuters can find more scheduling information at mta.info. Printed copies of timetables are also available at stations system-wide.

Babylon Branch

On weekends, most westbound trains will depart between 4 and 6 minutes earlier and most eastbound trains will depart 5 minutes later. In addition, 14 weekend eastbound and 14 weekend westbound trains will bypass Lynbrook, temporarily reducing weekend service at Lynbrook from half-hourly to hourly. These changes are the result of weekend concrete tie installation between Valley Stream and Freeport. The LIRR is investing $60 million in track maintenance and upkeep in 2017.

Far Rockaway Branch

On weekdays, midday westbound trains bound for Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart between 4 minutes earlier and 3 minutes later and eastbound trains originating in Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 4 minutes later.

On weekends, most eastbound trains originating at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 10 minutes earlier.

These changes will allow track work between Atlantic Terminal and East New York. Workers will take one track out of service to perform work on a $12 million tunnel lighting upgrade and a $3.1 million project to upgrade communications lines, and perform track work at Vanderbilt Yard in Brooklyn. As a result of these adjustments, other branches are affected by things like ensuring connections, maintaining even intervals between trains, or availability of slots at busy terminals.

Hempstead Branch

On weekdays, midday westbound trains bound for Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 6 minutes earlier and midday eastbound trains originating at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 4 minutes earlier.

On weekends, most eastbound Hempstead Branch trains originating at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 3 minutes earlier. Westbound trains bound for Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, will depart 6 minutes later.

Long Beach Branch

Concrete tie installation between Valley Stream and Freeport will result in weekend train service at Lynbrook being reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

On weekends, most eastbound trains will depart 3 minutes later. In addition, the 1:18 a.m. departure from Atlantic Terminal, due into Long Beach at 2:13 a.m., will depart nine minutes earlier, at 1:09 a.m., and arrive at Long Beach at 2:05 a.m.

Oyster Bay Branch

Two weekday midday trains are temporarily canceled: the 12:08 p.m. eastbound departure from Jamaica, due into Oyster Bay at 1:05 p.m., and the 1:35 p.m. departure from Oyster Bay, due into Jamaica at 2:33 p.m. Service is available one hour earlier or one hour later in both cases.

The 2:37 p.m. departure from Oyster Bay, due into Jamaica at 3:36 p.m., will depart 2 minutes earlier.

These changes will allow one of the two Oyster Bay Branch tracks to be taken out of service during weekday middays so that workers can install new retaining walls at the Main Street/Roslyn Road overpass in Roslyn/Roslyn Heights. The LIRR is investing $12 million on retaining wall maintenance and upgrades in 2017.

Port Jefferson Branch

Some weekday eastbound trains bound for Huntington will depart 4 minutes later. On weekends, some westbound trains originating at Huntington will depart 2 minutes later.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 10:13 a.m. train originating at Farmingdale, due into Penn Station at 11:15 a.m., will depart 13 minutes earlier. Two other westbound midday trains originating at Farmingdale at 11:13 a.m. and 12:13 p.m. will depart 3 minutes later. Platform B will be closed to the public on weekends from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Monday every weekend (except Easter weekend) through May 22. Weekend trains arriving on Track 2 at Hicksville will not open the south side doors.

These changes will allow one of the three tracks at Hicksville Station to be taken out of service during weekday middays while workers perform work under the $58 million Hicksville Station rehabilitation that was expedited last spring by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. The station upgrades include new platforms with glass-enclosed, heated waiting rooms, lighting, translucent canopy roof, stairways, escalators, plaza elevators, a video security system, audio and digital communications systems and signage. MTA Arts & Design plans artist designed ceramic mosaic murals and laminated art glass.

Some weekday westbound trains will depart 4 minutes earlier.