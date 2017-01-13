Fires Leave Cars Scorched in Long Island Neighborhood

Several cars were left charred after they burst into flames in a Long Island neighborhood on Friday morning, police said.

It appeared two cars were burned, although authorities weren’t immediately able to confirm the exact number.

Police said they received a call about the car fires on Studley Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fires under control about an hour later. Video shows them dousing the scorched remnants of the vehicles as smoke hovers around them.

No one was reported injured in the fires.

Police haven’t said whether or not they believe them to be suspicious.

It appears that the fires were adjacent to the family home of Manuel Rosales, who was killed by police after fatally shooting NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo in November.