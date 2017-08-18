Two people were shot at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop, and police were seen talking to a rapper on the scene. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Police say two people were shot at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike Friday evening.

New Jersey state police detectives were seen questioning several people inside the Thomas Edison service area in Woodbridge, including a man several witnesses identified as a rapper who goes by the name Money Bagg Yo.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Demario White, was scheduled to perform in Newark Friday night. It's unclear what role, if any, he or anyone in his group played in the shooting.

White and several other men were seen being escorted to a waiting police car, though they were not placed in handcuffs.

The conditions of the two people shot are also unclear. But rest area workers who aided the injured, including one shot in the head, say they were alert and talking.