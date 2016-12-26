Police say "pandemonium" broke out at the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth after a slamming chair was mistaken for gunfire. (Credit: Paolo Locsin) (Published 35 minutes ago)

Panic broke out at a mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Monday evening over fears of a shooting.

Officials said someone yelled “shots fired” at the Jersey Gardens Mall, which caused people to scatter in fear and police to swarm the busy shopping center.

Witnesses described terrified people hiding or fleeing towards exits. Video posted on social media shows frightened shoppers running through a parking lot and department store. In one video, armored police are seen searching the food court.

Elizabeth police officials said there was no active shooter and that they believe someone slamming a chair loudly during a fight sparked the cries of “shots fired” and the ensuing “pandemonium.”

No injuries have been reported.