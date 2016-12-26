Several hundred teenagers were involved in multiple fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

State police said they are helping assist Manchester police with large fight or disturbance at the mall on Buckland Hills Drive at 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, Manchester police said up to 10 teenagers were involved in a disturbance at the mall when a fight broke out. Police estimated that several hundred teenagers were in the mall at the time of the original disturbance and other fights started to happen simultaneously.

Videos posted on social media purportedly shows hundreds of people leaving the mall or standing in the parking lot. Police said the mall closed after the fights broke out.

One Manchester police officer was assaulted while attempting to break up the first fight but did not seek any medical attention, police said in a release.

Manchester Police Captain said that several arrests were made but names and charges have not been released.

There were no weapons reported and no indication that the fights were gang related, Manchester police said.

South Windsor, East Hartford, Vernon and Glastonbury police are also assisting Manchester police at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Mutliple news outlets reported mall fights breaking out across the nation, including in New Jersey and Chicago.