What to Know The name of the family involved has not been released and there was not immediate information on a possible murder weapon

Cops were first called to the scene in Lacey Township Wednesday afternoon

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in processing the scene; the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide remain unclear

A 51-year-old man killed his 7-year-old son, 48-year-old wife and the family dog before taking his own life in a quiet New Jersey community, authorities said Thursday.

The name of the family wasn't immediately released. Ocean County prosecutors say cops were initially called to the Nautilus Boulevard home in Lacey Township around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It's not known who called police, and the circumstances surrounding the apparent murder-suicide remain unclear.

Prosecutors said they "can only confirm that this invent involved a family to include a husband, wife, child and family dog. All are deceased."

The wife, son and dog, a Welsh Corgi, were pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was taken to a hospital with unspecified "self-inflicted injuries" and died there as a result of those wounds, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the possible murder weapon. Officials say the Ocean County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, Lacey Township Police Department, Ocean County Sherriff's Department CSI Unit and the county medical examiner's office are all involved in processing the scene.