McDonald’s is celebrating “Global Delivery Day” Wednesday by launching a new delivery service with a special offer. (Published 2 hours ago)

Customers can now order Mickey D’s from more than 300-select locations across the tri-state area using the UberEats app.

Anyone who puts in a food order Wednesday will be eligible to receive exclusive McDonald’s merchandise with their meal.

The merchandise includes McDonald’s picnic blankets, pillow cases sandals and onesies.