A manhunt is underway after a man escaped from a high-security detention center on Rikers Island, law enforcement sources told News 4 New York.

Port Authority Police Dept. officers are canvassing near LaGuardia Airport as they search for the prisoner, who escaped Wednesday evening, according to the sources.

All traffic on Rikers Island has been suspended and the jail is on lock-down.

The law enforcement sources said the 24-year-old prisoner has dreadlocks and is wearing an orange jumpsuit.