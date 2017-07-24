Police say the man wanted in at least four sex attacks in Brooklyn has been arrested. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The man accused of at least four sex attacks in Brooklyn that happened just a few hours apart has been arrested, police say.

The suspect's name nor official charges haven't been released.

All four sex attacks happened within just a few hours of each other in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD.

The first attack happened July 12 just before midnight inside an apartment building at Pacific Street and Nostrand Avenue, police said. The man followed a 22-year-old woman, put his hand over her mouth and pressed her up against a wall. He inappropriately touched the woman and told her he wanted sex, the NYPD said.

The victim screamed and fought off the suspect, who then ran away, officials said.

The second attack happened just about an hour later and the woman was able to fight off the man before he fled, authorities said.

Police said two more attacks happened just a few hours after the previous two.

All the victims were able to fight off the suspect.

