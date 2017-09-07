Senior Citizen Robs 7-Eleven, Subway in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are looking for a cane-toting senior robber who allegedly held up a 7-Eleven and a Subway sandwich shop in Brooklyn over the summer.

In the first robbery on July 30, the man, believed to be about 65 to 70 years old, demanded cash from a 20-year-old worker at the 7-Eleven store on Empire Boulevard in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. He told the worker he had a gun.

He fled with cash, candy and a pack of cigarettes, police said.

Then on August 19, a man with a similar physical description entered the Subway restaurant on Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, this time wearing a large backpack with a cane hanging from it. Cops say he also demanded cash after allegedly displaying a knife.

Suspect in Brooklyn robberies



Surveillance footage shows the man browsing the shop, then stuffing cash into his sweater and pants pockets. No weapon is visible in the video.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Police released surveillance video Thursday in hopes of finding him. They are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.