A man is seen on video using a bat to smash glass at a church in Brooklyn.

Police are hunting for a man seen on surveillance video smashing the windows of a church in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The NYPD says just after 7 p.m., a man walked up to the Williamsburg Spanish Church on Grand Street and started smashing the glass doors with a baseball bat.

Photo credit: NYPD

The man, seen with a mustache and wearing a green shirt at the time, is seen on the video swinging the bat at the windows several times before walking away.

Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips that could lead to an arrest.

