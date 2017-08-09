16-Year-Old Slashed on Manhattan Subway Platform: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who they say slashed a 16-year-old boy on a Manhattan subway platform Wednesday evening.

The teen was slashed on the R platform at the Lexington Avenue and East 59th Street station in Lenox Hill, police said.

After being slashed, he ran up the subway steps and into nearby Bloomingdale's, trailing blood as he went.

He was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating a motive for the attack and whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

It's believed the suspect may be another teen who was arguing with the victim. Police said the victim is not cooperating with them.

Detectives taped off the platform as they looked for evidence Wednesday night.