What to Know James King, of Queens, allegedly sneaked into the family's home in Hackensack early Wednesday and went upstairs to a bathroom

The family says he pulled back a shower curtain as a woman was inside and started taking off his clothes; the woman ran out and called cops

King allegedly told police he was the family's caretaker, but the victims say they've never seen him before

A man allegedly sneaked into a New Jersey home Wednesday, took off his clothes and tried to get into the shower with a woman, then went to the kitchen and started doing dishes, according to the terrified family and police.

A woman who lives in the home on First Street in Hackensack tells News 4 she was in a bedroom babysitting her baby nephew when her sister burst into the room, wearing only a towel, shortly before 8:30 a.m. The sister fell to the ground, panicking, and said a stranger pulled back the shower curtain as she was inside and started taking off his clothes, according to the woman.

According to police, the man, identified as James King, of Queens, left the bathroom when the sister threatened to call police.

But he didn't leave the home. When police arrived, they found King in the kitchen washing dishes. The sisters say King told police he was the family's caretaker, but they say they've never seen him before.

Neighbors said they had never seen King before either. He was led from the home in handcuffs and charged with burglary and lewdness. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

No injuries were reported. The women say they locked all the doors and think the stranger got in through an open window.