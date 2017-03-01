Exclusive footage shows three of the five people arrested in connection with a scheme to steal mail, checks and personal information from USPS street posts in New York being led to a police van Wednesday.

Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged scheme to steal mail, checks and personal information from USPS street posts throughout the Bronx, NBC 4 New York has learned.

Officials with the United States Postal Inspection Service say the defendants were brought to the 50th Precinct Wednesday. They face charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, mail theft and aggravated identity theft.

The estimated cost of the thefts wasn't immediately clear. Details of the investigation were expected to be released later Wednesday.

The round of arrests stems from crimes committed all over the west Bronx, officials said, including in Kingsbridge and Riverdale.

Officials say they responded to similar complaints on the Upper West Side some time ago and outfitted the neighborhoods with new mailboxes intended to prevent such scams. It has also been working to swap out boxes in the Bronx.