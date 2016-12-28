NYC's Most-Visited Bar, Restaurant of 2016 Revealed

Roberta's, known for its wood-fired pizzas, was the most-visited restaurant of the year, according to Lyft.

A Bushwick pizza spot and a Williamsburg bar were the most-visited restaurant and drinking establishment, respectively, of the year in the city, according to rideshare company Lyft.

Lyft analyzed customers' top destination data from 2016 to determine the hottest destinations for both visitors and locals in the nation's most iconic cities, including New York.

According to Lyft, which bestows a coveted Lyftie Award on each of the winners, Roberta's in Bushwick, known for its wood-fired pizzas, was the most-visited restaurant of the year, while Freehold in Williamsburg, hailed by Gothamist as a hotel lobby hangout without the hotel, was the top-visited bar.

Barclays Center and Penn Station were the most visited event space and transit stop; Chelsea Market took home honors as the most visited location.

And, according to Lyft, The Standard High Line is trending up; it was the top-searched destination this year.

Here are the national winners:

Most-Visited Restaurant: Acme Feed & Seed (Nashville, Tennessee)

Most-Visited Bar: The Abbey (Los Angeles, California)

Most-Visited Hotel: The MGM Grand (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Most-Visited Transit Stop: Union Station, (Washington, DC)

Most-Visited Tourist Destination: Navy Pier (Chicago, Illinois)

