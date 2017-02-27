There were reports of bomb threats at JCCs in New Jersey, New York, California, Colorado and Utah. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017)

A Jewish Community Center in New Jersey and three in Staten Island were evacuated Monday as authorities investigated reports of bomb threats, authorities said.

The Cherry Hill Jewish Community Center was safely evacuated before 11 a.m., and police were at the scene, the center tweeted.

Meanwhile police said they were doing a sweep of all three Jewish Community Centers on Staten Island after a person phoned in and said an explosive was going to go off.

The threat comes amid a rash of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers across the country; 10 were evacuated last Monday alone.

Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuation of Jewish Community Centers

Chopper 4 was over this community center in Tenafly, New Jersey, Monday after bomb threats were called in to Jewish community centers in at least five states. (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

Sixteen centers, including MetroWest, were threatened in nine states on Jan. 9, according to Marla Cohen, communications manager for the New-York based, JCC Association of North America.

Nine days later, Cohen said, 28 centers in 17 states were threatened. She said some of the threats came in as robo dialers and some were actual people. The FBI was assisting in the probe.

More to come.