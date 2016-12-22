Man Pulled off NYC JetBlue Flight After 'Chasing Down' Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to 'Harass Them' | NBC New York
Man Pulled off NYC JetBlue Flight After 'Chasing Down' Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to 'Harass Them'

    Ivanka Trump is pictured in this file photo.

    JetBlue said a group of travelers were pulled off a flight at John F. Kennedy Airport after at least one of them harangued the daughter and son-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump.

    The airline said staffers re-accommodated a party of passengers after the exchange Thursday morning at the terminal. 

    One of the passengers, Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner said in a tweet that his husband went to "harass" Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner as they boarded a JetBlue flight. 

    In a second tweet, Lasner said that that his husband "expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard and they kicked us off the plane."

    He also tweeted a photo of what appeared to be the president-elect's daughter sitting on the plane.

    Lasner later deleted the tweets.

    A representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment on the exchange. A spokesperson said she and Kushner were on a flight to San Francisco en route to Hawaii at the time. 

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

